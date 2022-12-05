When Cowboys fan John Hartman thinks of Odell Beckham Jr, he thinks of the one-handed catch he made as a New York Giant against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants went on to win that game. Hartman is willing to put the memory aside if Beckham, Jr. decides to become a Cowboy.

“Maybe he could redeem that move, redeem that catch,” said Cowboy fan John Hartman.

Odell Beckham Jr, was at the Star today, meeting with the team. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he was glad he is visiting.

“I think just like anything until you sit down in front of one another and everybody gets the information, you truly don’t know exactly where everything stands,” said head coach Mike McCarthy.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is excited about the prospect.

"You got to understand what he just did last year, adding him to the team, I mean, come on bro,” said Lamb.

Odell Beckham Junior has not played since the Super Bowl last year when he tore his ACL. Many fans at the Star are hoping he comes back healthy, to the Cowboys.

“I think that he is a great wide receiver, and I think he would be a great asset to the team,” said Samantha Holcomb.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of several times interested in Odell Beckham, Jr. He has already met with his former team, the New York Giants, and the Buffalo Bills.