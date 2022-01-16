Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Fan Hopes Dashed, Look Ahead to Next Year

By Candace Sweat

It was a heartbreaking loss for Cowboys fans who held out hope until the very end. The day started with plenty of sunshine and optimism at AT&T Stadium.

It didn’t take long for the mood to turn. Within a few hours, hopes were dashed, and the season was over. Fans left wondering what the team could’ve done differently.

“A lot of mistakes. I didn’t see a lot of effort like they did last game,” said Cowboys fan Marco Olivo. “They thought maybe they had it in the pocket, but they didn’t.”

Though disappointed, sights are already set on next season.

“Next year. They just gotta get it together,” said fan, Todd Norsworthy.

In true to form, Cowboys fans not giving up on the idea of a Superbowl sometime soon.

“I see a Superbowl team even though they didn’t win it this year,” said fan Mike Hayes. “I guarantee they’ll win it in the next five years.”

