Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the entire 2020 season after he ruptured his right quad tendon in practice Monday morning, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday.

McCoy fell awkwardly during an individual period at the Ford Center during the club’s first padded practice of training camp. It also was the team’s first indoor practice after two sessions on the outside fields at The Star.

Click here to read more on this report from The Dallas Morning News.

#Cowboys COO Stephen Jones confirms DT Gerald McCoy is out for the 2020 season, “He had a ruptured right tendon quad and will miss the rest of the year.”@NBCDFWSports — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) August 17, 2020