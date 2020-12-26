Cowboys

Cowboys Defensive Tackle Woods to Miss Final 2 Games With Ankle Injury

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Antwaun Woods #99 of the Dallas Cowboys and Kerry Hyder #51 during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve Saturday because of an ankle injury, ending another starter's season with two games left in an injury-plagued year for Dallas.

Woods had already been ruled out of Sunday's game against Philadelphia. He was injured in last week's win over San Francisco. Woods finished the season with one sack and no tackles for loss.

Woods joins five other Dallas starters already out for the season because of injuries. They are quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle), offensive tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins (hip), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee).

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Cowboys Dec 25

Ron Widby, Punter for Dallas' 1st Super Bowl Title, Has Died

Cowboys Dec 24

Cowboys, Eagles Meet in Altered States, Close to Elimination

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is unlikely to play the final two games after spraining an ankle against the 49ers. Gerald McCoy, who figured to start at defensive tackle, was sidelined for the season early in training camp with a torn leg muscle.

Starting safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out against the Eagles because of a rib injury.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cowboysantwaun woods
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us