Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Dak Prescott appears to say NSFW quote about team after loss to Falcons

Dallas dropped to 3-5 after losing to Atlanta on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Dallas Cowboys' season is on the brink of imploding.

Dallas fell to 3-5 Sunday after losing 27-21 at the Atlanta Falcons, dropping further down the NFC standings in a game where star quarterback Dak Prescott left early with a hamstring injury.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Prescott, who is on a four-year contract making $60 million annually, completed 18 of 24 passes for just 133 yards and a touchdown. However, the 31-year-old also made rounds on social media for appearing to say a NSFW quote about the Cowboys late in the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

"We f------ suck," Prescott appeared to say, as shown on the FOX broadcast.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The schedule gets worse for Dallas, as its next three games will be at home against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans before a road game at the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys already had their bye in Week 7.

Dallas also plays the Eagles and Commanders back to back in the final two weeks of the season.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

southlake 19 hours ago

Gateway Church removes four elders after receiving results of internal investigation

Farmers Branch 20 hours ago

Farmers Branch business owner says she's packing up after months of harassment

On Prescott's hamstring injury, owner Jerry Jones said he's concerned, but the quarterback will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the severity of it.

Cooper Rush entered the game for Prescott and completed 13 of 25 passes for one touchdown and no picks.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFL
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us