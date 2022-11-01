Trysten Hill

Cowboys Cut DT Trysten Hill After Reaching No Deal at Deadline

By The Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline.

Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, then a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham.

The team’s top draft pick as a second-rounder in 2019, Hill is in the final year of his rookie contract. He struggled to get in the rotation as a rookie and never played more than seven games in a season.

Hill had half a sack in 25 games over four seasons. He was drafted out of UCF.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trysten HillNFLfootballDallas Cowboys
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us