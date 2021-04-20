Cowboys

Cowboys CB Robinson Gets 2-Game Performance-Enhancing Ban

Rashard Robinson #28 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Dec. 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended for two games Tuesday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.

Robinson will be eligible for all preseason practices and games. The sixth-year player's suspension will begin going into Week 1 of the regular season.

It's the second suspension for Robinson, who was banned four games in 2018 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Robinson bounced back and forth from the practice squad during the 2020 season, appearing in four games with three starts.

The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick in 2016 by San Francisco, which traded him to the New York Jets a year later. He was out of football in 2019 before the Cowboys signed him to the practice squad after the opener last season.

