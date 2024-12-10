AT&T Stadium

Cowboys set to host Bengals under open roof after falling debris thwarted that plan against Texans

By The Associated Press

The roof of AT&T Stadium is open before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

The roof at the home of the Dallas Cowboys opened without incident and will stay that way for a Monday night meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was to be the first game with the roof open at AT&T Stadium since Oct. 30, 2022, a 49-29 Dallas victory over Chicago.

The roof was supposed to be open three weeks ago for Houston's 34-10 victory on another Monday night, but a large piece of metal and other debris fell roughly 300 feet to the field as the retractable roof was opening about three hours before kickoff.

The Cowboys decided to close the roof after the incident, and it remained that way for the game. There were no injuries, and the start of the game wasn't delayed.

The club said at the time it would investigate the cause with a plan to reopen the roof when it was deemed safe.

Wind was cited as a cause for the falling debris. There were gusts of at least 30 mph in the afternoon before the meeting with the Texans. It was sunny with a high in the 70s Monday in the Dallas area, and winds were in the 10 mph range.

