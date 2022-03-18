Cowboys Add WR James Washington and DE Dante Fowler Jr. to the Roster

The Dallas Cowboys added two new players to the roster Friday night.

JAMES WASHINGTON, WR

The Cowboys tweeted "Welcome to Dallas, James Washington." The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and native Texans agreed to a one-year deal according to the Cowboys.

Washington is from Stamford, Texas (north of Abilene) and is no stranger to AT&T Stadium, having won two state championships in 2012 and 2013. He went on to win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver while he was at Oklahoma State University. Washington was a second-round pick for the Steelers in 2018.

DANTE FOWLER JR, DE

The team also confirmed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys. The contract is reportedly worth about $5 million according to Cowboys writer Nick Eatman.

Fowler started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he played for two seasons after sitting out his rookie season with a torn ACL. He went on to play two seasons for the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Atlanta Falcons where he also played for two seasons.

Fowler will be reuniting with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, sort of. Quinn, who was the head coach for Atlanta, only coached Fowler for part of a season before he was let go in 2020.