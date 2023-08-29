Cowboys 53-man roster analysis: Dallas remains light in a few areas ahead of Week 1

The Cowboys are down to 53.

A wild transaction wave that included cornerback Kelvin Joseph’s trade to the Miami Dolphins and tight end Sean McKeon’s reluctant cut brought the team Tuesday from a 90- to 53-man roster. There is still work to do. Center Tyler Biadasz’s backup, as the best example, is not currently in the building.

Here is a position-by-position overview of where things stand.

As a preface, three veteran players are not on the Cowboys' roster because of procedural mechanics. Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, long snapper Trent Sieg and cornerback C.J. Goodwin were released on a temporary basis. The veterans are not part of the league’s waiver system. They’ll be re-signed this week.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

Trey Lance

As expected, Will Grier was the odd man out following Friday’s trade for Lance. Coach Mike McCarthy said he would “love to have him back” as a fourth quarterback on the practice squad. The best-case scenario for Grier, however, is receiving an opportunity elsewhere.

