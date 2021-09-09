‘Cowboys #1 Fan' Ready for Some Football

The #1 Dallas Cowboys fan says she’s ready for some football, and to see her team win.

Win or lose, Carolyn Price is a Cowboys fan for life.

She remembers tailgating with family members in the 1960’s when the Cowboys played at the Cotton Bowl.

Now, she’s a fixture at every home game. Her voice is a rallying cry from the sidelines.

“I don't care about anything much but god and my family and the Cowboys winning. Nothing else matters,” Price said.

Price says she hadn't missed a game at AT&T Stadium until the pandemic.

Now, fully vaccinated, the Cowboys #1 fan is getting back in the saddle.

Over the summer, she attended training camp in California then the Hall of Fame game in Ohio.

“It was such a great feeling,” Price said.

Out of concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 delta variant, Price said she watched Thursday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from home.

Price has experienced all five of the Cowboys Super Bowl wins.

Now, approaching age 80, she wants nothing more than to see her team on top again.

“The feelings that I have, I'll always keep it and I'll take it with me. I'll always love them,” Price said. "I know it's going to happen but I just want to see that."