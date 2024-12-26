CeeDee Lamb won't play in the Cowboys' final two games

CeeDee Lamb's season is over.

The star wide receiver will miss the Dallas Cowboys' final two games of the 2024 season due to his right shoulder injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Lamb suffered an AC joint sprain against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, and he's been playing through the injury since. But the Cowboys said that additional examinations and scans performed this week "have determined that his injury has now progressed to a point that he will be listed as 'Out'" for Weeks 17 and 18.

The team added that Lamb "will undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation for his shoulder, is not currently expected to require surgery and is projected to make a full recovery."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The 7-8 Cowboys were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16. Dallas will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before closing out the season at home against the Washington Commanders.

Lamb described his shoulder as "out of whack" following Dallas' Week 16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He made seven catches for 105 yards against Tampa Bay, his third 100-yard game of the season.

Despite his injury, Lamb still managed to eclipse the 1,100-yard mark for a third straight year. The three-time Pro Bowler tallied 101 receptions on 152 targets for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. He had been catching passes for the last seven games from Cooper Rush, who took over the starting quarterback job following Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury.

Lamb, 25, inked a four-year, $136 million extension with the Cowboys in August.