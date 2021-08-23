Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb Among 3 More Cowboys to Enter NFL's COVID-19 Safety Protocol

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins entered the protocol on Saturday

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three Cowboys players who entered the NFL's COVID-19 safety protocol Monday, the team says.

The other two players are safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins are also in the safety protocol, having been sent home from AT&T Stadium ahead of Saturday night's preseason game against the Houston Texans.

The team did not release the vaccination status for Lamb, Hooker or Mukuamau, but The Dallas Morning News' Cowboys beat reporter Michael Gehlken reported Lamb is fully vaccinated, Mukuamu has received both shots and Hooker received his first shot in late July.

The Cowboys did not say whether anyone in the protocol tested positive or if they were deemed a "close contact" to someone who did. The NFL has different return to the field protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players and coaches.

The team said Saturday that 93% of its players and all of its coaches were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Cowboys Aug 22

Cowboys Preview: Defense, Prescott's Health Are Keys to 2021 Season

Cowboys Aug 22

QB Rush Solid For Cowboys in 20-14 Preseason Loss to Texans

The Atlanta Falcons last week became the first NFL team to reach a 100% vaccination rate among players.

Last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams in the league warning that forfeited regular-season games could occur for a COVID-19 outbreak caused by nonvaccinated players.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

This article tagged under:

CowboysCeeDee Lamb
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us