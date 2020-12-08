Bryant Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Game Against Cowboys

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Tuesday's game against his former team.

Bryant, out of the league for all of 2018 and 2019, signed with Baltimore this fall and played in each of the Ravens' last three games.

"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can get tested… my (expletive) come back positive… I tested positive for Covid (sic) WTF," Bryant tweeted at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday -- ahead of the game's 7 p.m. start time.

Later, he posted: "Yea I'm going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can't deal with this."

Bryant, 32, played eight years for Dallas before being cut in April 2018. He latched on with the Ravens in October and was looking forward to facing his former team for the first time.

The Cowboys' game in Baltimore was initially scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, but was pushed back twice due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Ravens organization.

First, Baltimore's Week 12 game against Pittsburgh, scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was postponed due to the outbreak, which included more than 20 players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens-Steelers game was finally played on Wednesday, Dec. 2 with many players on the Baltimore roster still in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Jackson returned for Tuesday night's game against Dallas.

While Baltimore will miss Bryant, the Cowboys will be without multiple defensive backs and their left tackle.

The Cowboys placed left tackle Cameron Erving on the inactive list for their game against the Ravens, further depleting an already thin offensive line.

Erving sustained a knee injury on Thanksgiving against Washington. His absence leaves Dallas without both its starting tackles on Tuesday night, as Zack Martin was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The Cowboys also placed cornerback Anthony Brown and safety Donovan Wilson on the inactive list, leaving them short-handed in the defensive backfield against Jackson.

Brown has a rib injury and Wilson hurt his groin against Washington on Thanksgiving. Anticipating their absence, Dallas signed cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad on Monday.

Also inactive for Dallas: defensive ends Ron'Dell Carter and Bradlee Anae, receiver Malik Turner and quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Jackson, meanwhile, was without tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Willie Snead, both of whom are waiting to get off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson missed last week's game against Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (groin) and Tamon Williams were on the inactive list, along with offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and defensive tackles Broderick Washington (concussion) and Justin Madubuike.