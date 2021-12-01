Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

“You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.

The stop happened overnight in late October off state Highway 121.

Kazee, who is in his first season with the Cowboys, said he'd been celebrating what he called "rookie night" with teammates.

“I was just with Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescot. We were just having fun,” Kazee said to the officer.

The officer is heard asking Kazee if he'd consumed alcohol that night and he admitted he’d taken three shots.

The officer then asks Kazee to step out of his car and begins conducting a field sobriety test, in which Kazee appears to have trouble performing some of the tasks. He's then placed under arrest.

The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment on Kazee's arrest the next day. He made bail and went to play in the Cowboys latest game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

Kazee told Sports Illustrated he apologized to his family, his coach and his teammates after the arrest. The NFL could still punish Kazee but no decision has been announced.