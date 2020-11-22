Back After Missing 2 Games, Dalton Leads Cowboys to Win

The Cowboys earned their third win of the season in large part because of the play of their quarterback, Andy Dalton, who was playing in a game for the first time in almost a month.

After a concussion and a bout with COVID-19 kept him on the sidelines since Oct. 25, Dalton was ready to get back on the field with the Cowboys.

“I missed the game of football while I was out for the few weeks,” Dalton said. “To have to sit at home and watch our guys play, that was tough.”

Tough to watch, but Dalton responded in a big way when he was given the chance.

“I felt like our guys responded well,” Dalton said. “When we needed to make a play, we were able to today.”

Dalton finished with 203 yards passing and three touchdowns, but delivered in the biggest way with the game on the line, down by 4 points with under two minutes to play.

“He’s been in that moment a bunch of times,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “We trust him and we just have to go out there and protect for him so he can go make plays. He was definitely clutch and came up big at the end.”

Dalton led the Cowboys all the way down to the red zone and then completed the game-winning touchdown pass to a wide-open Dalton Schultz in the endzone.

“At that point, it comes down to execution,” Dalton said. “That’s exactly what we did. Great play design got Dalton wide open in the endzone.”

The Cowboys are now absolutely in contention in the wide open NFC East, thanks in large part to a quarterback grateful to be back on the field, who responded in a big way when it mattered most.

