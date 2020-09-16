AT&T Stadium To Be at 25% Capacity for Cowboys Home Opener Sunday

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says AT&T Stadium will be at 25% capacity for Sunday's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons and hopes that having a little energy in the building bodes well for his team.

The Cowboys dropped the season opener Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams 20-17. The Rams, who opened their new $5 billion stadium Sunday night, had no fans in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy said it was different coaching an NFL game in a stadium that was so quiet and hoped that having some fans in the stands will give his team an advantage.

"It was an experience that I don't think any of us expected. I knew it was going to be empty, I didn't think it would be that quiet. I thought there would be a little more background noise you know maybe a little more music during TV timeouts," McCarthy said. "I think it'll be a lot different at AT&T Sunday because obviously we'll have 25% capacity so we'll have some live energy in the building."

McCarthy added that the lack of noise was "just part of the newness of this particular season and everybody is going through it."

AT&T Stadium holds 80,000 people in the stands but can be expanded to more than 100,000 when standing room only areas are included, though standing room seating is not expected to be available. The team is expected to release more details Thursday.

When asked during a Wednesday morning news conference, McCarthy said he wasn't sure how the fans would be spaced around the stadium and added that he had not provided any guidance to players on whether or not their families should attend the game.

After both losing their season openers, the Cowboys and Falcons both are looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2020 season on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon.