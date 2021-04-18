As Players Across the NFL Find Their Voice, Cowboys Remain Quiet on OTA Boycott

The NFL player has found its voice.

It started years ago when quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness for social issues concerning to people of color.

You would have thought Kaepernick stole government secrets the way people reacted to his silent protest. NFL players took notice and have continued to fight for causes that mean so much to them. And now the NFLPA is trying to unite the entire population of players by asking for a boycott of the voluntary offseason program that’s scheduled to begin Monday.

