Arlington Prepares for Start of Cowboys Football

The countdown to Dallas Cowboys football is almost over when the team opens the season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sept. 20, the team will return to AT&T stadium.

After a period of uncertainty about whether there would be a season at all, many are excited to see football back and in North Texas the Cowboys in particular.

“Our citizens need a morale boost,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “They need to have that mental boost. They have been working hard to fight this virus and they have something to look forward to - Cowboys football.”

The COVID-19 crisis made for some tough financial times in Arlington and the return of football is financially welcomed.

“When you think about the Cowboys, the first thing you think of is that it is the most valuable sports franchise in the world, but it is also America’s Team and literally people from all over the world fly in to see those games,” Williams said. “Here in Arlington, so many businesses and jobs are dependent upon those Cowboys games. It really makes a difference for so many of our citizens that we are having games with fans.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of fans will be allowed in AT&T Stadium when the team plays at home.

“It is still dependent upon the virus itself. There will probably be somewhere around 20,000 that will be there,” Williams said. “So much work has been done by the Cowboys organization, our medical and fire department and health department to ensure a safe event.”