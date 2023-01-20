Arlington Museum Dedicated to Dallas Cowboys Grows to Several Thousand Collectibles, Memorabilia Pieces

A museum dedicated to Dallas Cowboys memorabilia owned by an Arlington man continues to grow, amounting to several thousand items.

Stoney Kersh has been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys for his entire life. His first piece of memorabilia were cards gifted to him by his parents when he was four years old.

“My first Cowboy game that my dad took me to, that’s what got into my blood,” Kersh said. “Ever since then, if I see something Cowboys that's unique and different, I like to pick it up.”

Five decades later, Kersh said he’s collected thousands of items. At his Redbud Court home in Arlington, almost every inch of his house and four outhouses are covered with Dallas Cowboys collectibles.

“Friends would come over and they would say, 'You got to do something with this. People have to see it.' So I came up with the museum idea. We have been doing it ever since,” he said.

The city of Arlington has listed his home as a museum.

“It’s on their website of things to do while you’re in town. So, they send people over by the busload. Of course, the schools come over. Every kid leaves with something Cowboys,” he said.

The museum has only grown since it first opened about 15 years ago, said Kersh. His wife Diana helps run it.

“I think they made a movie about that, right? Night at the Museum, or something like that?” she joked Friday.

Over the years, the museum has seen several visitors including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Diana Kersh said the guests are the best part of the experience.

“It’s just fun. It really is. I mean, it’s a lot to clean and keep up. But it keeps us young and happy,” she said.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs 2023.