Amari Cooper Buys Some Cowboys Teammates $120,000 Worth of Jewelry

They say that diamonds are forever, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper just purchased goodwill with some teammates for a very long time.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the seventh-year wide out recently hooked up the Cowboys receiving corps, quarterback Dak Prescott, and some team trainers with diamond-encrusted dog tags.

The diamond-encrusted dog tags can be seen on some of players as they board the plane to play the Minnesota Vikings.

The tags, made by Gabriel The Jeweler, display player numbers and an etching of the word “DAWGS.” Cooper’s order of 15 pieces reportedly cost the four-time Pro Bowler $120,000 total.

