5 to Know As the Dallas Cowboys Take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NBC 5's Pat Doney takes a look at five things to know as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the premiere of NBC Sunday Night Football on NBC 5.

PARSONS IN ACTION

Expect Micah Parsons to be all over the field tonight. Tampa has a lot of injuries on their o-line. Parsons should be used in multiple ways to make Tom Brady uncomfortable. I think he'll pick up right where he left off in 2021.

ELLIOTT AND POLLARD WILL GET TO WORK

There has been so much talk about Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard’s workload and who is going to be used more. My expectation: they will both be on the field together (22 personnel) often tonight. Think DAL will be very creative getting TP the ball (wideback?).

KEEP AN EYE ON SCHULTZ

Dalton Schultz is about to have a monster year. Opponents know CeeDee Lamb is by far DAL’s top WR option – and will likely do everything they can to take him away. Dak has never been one to force feed throws to covered WR. Look for Schultz to have a lot of receptions this season.

KEARSE IS KEY

Dallas was very creative with its use of three safeties on the field last season, and a big reason why is Jayron Kearse – who was outstanding last year. JK’s ability to successfully play both S and LB again will be a major key for the Cowboys defense in 2022.

POTENTIAL FOR PRESCOTT

This season will come down to Dak Prescott. He was incredible in '21 before the calf injury. Can he be even better this year – and elevate unproven WRs around him? At 29 years old, many QBs are just hitting their prime. Huge potential for Dak this season – beginning tonight.