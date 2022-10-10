‘5-0 We Want Dallas' Eagles Remain Undefeated, Ready to Face 4-1 Cowboys Sunday

Ready for Week 6! The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Financial Field.

The Cowboys, fresh off a win over the Commanders in the previous week, traveled to the West Coast for a Week 5 bout against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush improved to 5-0 in career starts after the 22-10 win. Dallas won straight-up as a 5.5-point underdog over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Eagles, who entered the week as the lone undefeated team, looked to remain perfect as they traveled to face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Donovan McNabb hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room.

The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: they both led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.

McNabb went 5-0 under coach Andy Reid in 2004 and the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl.

The future is wide open with how far the Eagles can go this season, but standing tall as the only unbeaten team in the NFL sure makes it seem like the future is bright.

The Eagles, who also started 5-0 in 1981, played their worst game of the season but still did enough behind Hurts and a new kicker — and a defense that gave up 357 yards and barely hung on — to win on the road.

Despite being undefeated, Philadelphia has failed to cover the spread twice this season; as a 6-point favorite at the Detroit Lions Week 1 and as a 5.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

“I personally hate hearing 5-0. I don’t like to hear it,” Hurts said. “Because nobody wanted to mention the record when we were 2-5 (last season). Nobody wanted to talk about that. So, I don’t want to hear it now. I don’t want to hear it now. Can we come in here and control the things we can, attack every day and just grow and climb. That’s what matters. The process. Not anything else.”

The Eagles have won eight consecutive regular-season games started by Hurts, the longest active streak among NFL QBs.

Dallas Cowboys/Philadelphia Eagles Matchup

Some Eagles fans brought a banner that read “5-0 We Want Dallas.” Well, here come the Cowboys (4-1) for a Sunday night showdown that may be the most enticing game of the weekend.

Cooper Rush remains unbeaten as the Cowboys’ fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in the victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Will Dak Prescott Return in Week 6 vs. Eagles?

Not only is there the question of whether Dak Prescott will make his return, but star linebacker Micah Parsons was hobbled in Dallas’ game against the Rams.

Dak Prescott hasn't played for the Cowboys since suffering a thumb injury at the end of the team's 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

Despite his injury, he isn't yet ready to rule himself out for Dallas' big "Sunday Night Football" game against the undefeated Eagles in Week 6.

However, if the "swelling and soreness" in Prescott's hand doesn't improve in the lead-up to Week 6, Rush would likely get another start. The Cowboys certainly won't rush Prescott back into action even for the critical game, as Rush has won consistently in his stead.

If Parsons is expected to miss any time, it would be a huge blow to the Cowboys’ elite pass rush, setting up the Eagles to more favorably cover in this Sunday night matchup.