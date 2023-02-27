Blazers' Damian Lillard drug tested after 71-point game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard erupted for a career-best 71 points in the team's 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Lillard's sensational performance also set Portland's franchise record for most points scored by an individual player in a game. His 13 3-pointers were also good for personal and franchise bests.

But, following the celebration, Lillard was summoned to complete a drug test.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Dame said tonight was the first time he had been blood-draw drug-tested following a game in his entire career.



His full thoughts on it: pic.twitter.com/ZKu5vIKmrd — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 27, 2023

When speaking to reporters afterward, the seven-time All-Star addressed the drug test and said it was the first time he had been tested immediately after a game.

“I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?’” Lillard said. “I did the urine test yesterday, and then they backed it up with the blood drawn tonight after the game – that’s actually the first time in my career being tested after a game.”

He also spoke about his fear of needles.

“They know that I'm scared of needles," Lillard said. "I know I got a lot of tattoos, but when you doing a blood draw it's different than tattoos.”

Players are subjected to four random tests for “prohibited substances" during the season and two during the offseason, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

It's not the first time a player was randomly drug-tested following a high-scoring performance.

Just last month, Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell was immediately tagged for a test after he scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls.

Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

With the tests behind him, Lillard can now begin to celebrate this monumental career feat.