Bills QB Josh Allen Being Evaluated for Potential UCL Injury

Bills' Josh Allen being evaluated for potential UCL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills got more than a loss in the standings when they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves suffered on the Bills’ final drive of the game. His status is uncertain for Buffalo’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury may not keep him off the field for any missed time.

#Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited this week because of an elbow injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss but as of now it’s considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game, sources say. He’s still undergoing tests to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Allen suffered the injury in the fourth quarter when Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff got a hit during the QB’s throwing motion, resulting in a strip sack recovered by the Bills.

Video of the play where Josh Allen suffered his elbow injury. Happened on Buffalo’s final drive on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/RrPT2iVYfD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

The injury did not stop Allen from unleashing one last rocket against the Jets. On the Bills’ final play, the quarterback launched a deep ball to wide receiver Gabe Davis that traveled 69.3 air yards, making it the longest pass attempt in the past six seasons across the NFL. The ball fell to the ground, cementing a 20-17 upset victory for the Jets.

Sauce Gardner is the definition of CLUTCH 🔒 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/1pm8JVYGAF — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 6, 2022

Depending on severity, a UCL injury could take weeks or months to recover from. Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team hopes to learn more about the injury on Tuesday.

The Bills already had their bye in Week 7, meaning they will play every week for the rest of the season. After their Week 10 contest against the Vikings, they have a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 20 and a Thanksgiving tilt against the Detroit Lions.

Should Allen miss any time, backup Case Keenum would be next in line to start at quarterback.