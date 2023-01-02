NFL

Bills, Bengals Fans Gather Outside Hospital to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs also showed up at the hospital

By Eric Mullin

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals and Bills fans gathered outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Monday night to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital following a scary scene during Monday Night Football.

The 24-year-collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Bengals-Bills game after colliding with wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin was administered CPR by medical personnel before being taken away in an ambulance.

The game was initially temporarily suspended before being postponed roughly an hour later.

Some fans then made the roughly four-mile trip from Paycor Stadium to the UC Medical Center, with others who weren't even at the game showing up as well.

Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs also showed up at the hospital. ESPN's Coley Harvey said Diggs stopped by a cop while trying to enter the hospital. Diggs then told the cop how he needed to be there for his teammate before being allowed in.

