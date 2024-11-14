What is the biggest age gap in a boxing match? Where Tyson-Paul ranks

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will make history in more ways than one when they meet in the ring.

Tyson and Paul will be putting their records on the line as the match is a professionally sanctioned fight. Tyson will be fighting professionally for the first time since 2005 with a 50-6 record, 44 wins coming via knockout.

Paul, a former YouTube streamer, is 10-1 with seven knockouts. His lone loss came in 2023 against Tommy Fury.

But perhaps the biggest factor is the age disparity between the two, which spans just over three decades. Here's what to know about the biggest age gaps in a boxing match:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

How old is Mike Tyson?

Tyson is 58 years old. He was born on June 30, 1966.

How old is Jake Paul?

Paul is 27 years old. He was born on Jan. 17, 1997.

Here are five things to know about Vine star turned YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

What is the age gap between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul?

Tyson is 31 years older than Paul.

What is the biggest age gap in a boxing match?

The 31-year difference between Tyson and Paul is set to be the biggest age gap in a boxing match.

Previously, the biggest age gap for a professional right was 24 years. "Old Mongoose" Archie Moore suited up for his last professional bout at age 49, taking on 25-year-old "Iron" Mike DiBiase (adoptive father of WWE icon Ted DiBiase) in 1963. It was also DiBiase's last professional fight, as Moore won in a knockout.

How to watch, stream the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

The Tyson-Paul card begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET. It won't be shown on television, rather the exclusive rights belong to Netflix. Current subscribers can watch at no extra cost, while a new subscription starts at $6.99 per month.

Here are five things to know about legendary boxer Mike Tyson.