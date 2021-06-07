Big Week of All-Star 10 Days of Speed Planned at Texas Motor Speedway

This stormy weather has been an ongoing pattern for weeks and it's put a damper on people's plans to come to North Texas for some summer fun.

Many are coming into town for the All-Star 10 Days of Speed, leading up to the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, June 13.

At Texas Motor Speedway, heavy rain and lightning kept some early birds sheltered inside their campers and RVs on Monday.

Others have been in place to work the big Cowtown Fair that was held on the grounds at the end of May.

The unpredictable weather and continuous patterns of rain forced some fairgoers to brave the elements. Organizers had hoped to stay open one more day for Memorial Day, but the wash-out weather forced them to change those plans.

For out-of-towners like Ben Pugh from Tennessee, this is not the Texas weather he was expecting to find.

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage previews the NASCAR All-Star Race at the track June 13 and looks back at his career -- he announced his retirement last month.

"Very little rainfall and 90-degree temps is what I had in mind," he said. "I hope it's a good event and the sun comes out and they're able to go racing this weekend. That's my hope."

According to NBC 5's Weather Experts, the rain chances will finally end by Wednesday and temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s.

The All Star 10 Days of Speed has several events planned for the week:

On Monday, June 7 they will host an All-Star Kickoff Festival Free Double Feature Movie Night featuring "Sonic The Hedgehog" and "Hot Rod" at the Texas Motor Speedway Infield. Screening times are at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

All week, some festival rides, games, and food will be set up in an All-Star Texas Midway at the speedway from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, the All-Star Bill Walker Gears and Green Golf Tournament benefiting Speedway Children's Charities will tee off at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine at 8 a.m.

Click here to view the full schedule of events for the week.