Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Nov. 10-12, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings

Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings

Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings

Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings

Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings

Week 6, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Scores | Rankings

Week 7, Oct. 6-8: Scores | Rankings

Week 8, Oct. 13-15: Scores | Rankings

Week 9, Oct. 20-22: Scores | Rankings

Week 10, Oct. 27-29: Scores | Rankings

Week 11, Nov. 3-5: Scores | Rankings

Week 12, Nov. 10-12: Scores | Rankings

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Class 6A Division I

Region III Bi-District

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0

Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Pasadena Dobie 3

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Region III Bi-District

Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7

Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20

Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14

Region II Bi-District

Everman 51, Seagoville 7

Region IV Bi-District

Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Andrews 34, EP Austin 14

Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0

Region III Bi-District

El Campo 49, Worthing 3

Region IV Bi-District

Boerne 42, Taylor 13

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

West Plains 56, Pecos 7

Region II Bi-District

Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Region IV Bi-District

Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3

Region III Bi-District

Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Early 62, Odessa Compass 0

Region II Bi-District

Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13

Region III Bi-District

Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Farwell 41, Olton 23

Hawley 52, Christoval 8

New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18

Stratford 49, Sundown 8

Region II Bi-District

Coleman 46, Alvord 7

Hamilton 41, Tioga 15

Region III Bi-District

Cooper 63, Hawkins 6

Timpson 60, Groveton 3

Region IV Bi-District

Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14

Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Vega 33, Memphis 12

Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6

Region II Bi-District

Muenster 38, Archer City 14

Class 1A Division I

Region III Bi-District

Abbott 56, Milford 10

Region IV Bi-District

Jonesboro 54, Menard 6

Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Region II Bi-District

Jayton 44, Paducah 13

Region IV Bi-District

Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

