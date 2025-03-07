Big 12 moves 10 football games to Fridays next fall. See the schedule

The Big 12 has moved six conference football games to Friday nights next fall, along with another matchup of league teams that won’t count in the standings.

Those were among the 10 games involving Big 12 teams selected Friday by the league’s television partners, ESPN and Fox, for Friday night broadcasts. Two games will be broadcast on three of those nights.

On the season's opening weekend, Baylor will host SEC team Auburn, and Colorado will be home against ACC team Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. Arizona plays at Arizona State and Utah is at Kansas on Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving.

There will also be two games on Sept. 12, with Colorado at Houston and Kansas State at Arizona. That Wildcats matchup won’t count in the Big 12 standings since it was part of a pre-existing schedule agreement between the two teams before the league expanded to 16 teams last year.

The other four Friday night games are Tulsa at Oklahoma State (Sept. 19), TCU at Arizona State (Sept. 26), West Virginia at BYU (Oct. 3), and Houston at UCF (Nov. 7).