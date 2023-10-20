globe life field

Big 12 extends Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field through 2028

Globe Life Field has hosted the championship since 2022

By NBCDFW Staff

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball championship is staying at Globe Life Field for the next five years.

The Big 12 is the only conference to host a postseason championship in a Major League Baseball stadium, according to officials.

"The Big 12 is thrilled to announce our Baseball Championship will be staying at Globe Life Field through 2028," said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. "Through this extension, we will host our Baseball Championship at a world-class, climate-controlled venue in our own backyard. We are grateful for the support and partnership of REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers."

Globe Life Field opened in 2020 and has hosted the Big 12 Championship since 2022.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Arlington has hosted the Big 12 Championship four times since 2002. Those four times represent the highest attendance record for a Big 12 Baseball Championship.

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is set for May 21-25. Tickets are not yet on sale.

This article tagged under:

globe life fieldArlingtonBig 12 Conference
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us