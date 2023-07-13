Big 12 Championship to stay in Arlington through 2030

The Big 12 Championship will continue to be held at AT&T Stadium through 2030.

Arlington has hosted the last eight Big 12 title games -- an extension was announced Wednesday.

The 2022 Big 12 Championship game saw the second-highest attendance in conference title history, according to a statement. It was also the most-watched Big 12 game since 2018.

"The Big 12 and AT&T Stadium both call the Metroplex home - through this extension, we will host our Football Championship at a world-class venue in our own backyard. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Dallas Cowboys organization," said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in a statement.

The partnership extension is set to bring a "reimagined" halftime show, increase in premium seating, larger sponsorship activation and expanded merchandise.

AT&T Stadium has hosted the Big 12 Championship since 2017. Tickets for the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship go on sale on Aug. 12.