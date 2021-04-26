Benn's Overtime Goal Gives Stars 4-3 Win Over Hurricanes

Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner for the second straight game and assisted on Dallas' three regulation goals as the Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Monday night.

Benn scored on a pass from Jason Robertson at 2:44 of overtime. He scored 32 seconds into overtime Saturday to beat Detroit 2-1.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2). Jake Oettinger made 29 saves.

Max McCormick, Jaccob Slavin and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the point. James Reimer stopped 27 shots in his second appearance since April 1.

The teams will complete a back-to-back at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Pavelski scored his NHL-high 12th power-play goal at 1:19, banking in a shot off Hakanpaa after Hakanpaa and Dallas' Jason Robertson collided and Robertson landed on Reimer.

Dickinson scored his first goal since March 18 when a shot from the left point by Esa Lindell caromed off his right boot past Reimer.

McCormick batted in the puck in midair following a backhand pass from behind the net from Morgan Geekie at 13:24 of the second period for his first of the season. Slavin followed 3:04 later with a wrist shot while defended by Dallas forward Andrew Cogliano, who was playing without a stick.

Gurianov fired a one-timer from the right circle 36 seconds after Slavin's goal as Dallas regained the lead.

Hakanpaa's slap shot from the high slot deflected off Dickinson's skate to tie the score 3-3 at 15:46 of the third period.

NOTES: Robertson, with two assists, has an eight-game point streak to match a Dallas rookie record. . Hurricanes defensemen Dougie Hamilton played in his 600th career NHL game. . Geekie had two assists. . With Carolina forward Jesper Fast missing his second straight game with a lower body injury, Carolina dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.