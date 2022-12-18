Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week.

Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description.

After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.

"The future's now old man," Apple said.

"We're fairly tough on defense," Hill added. "Remember that, alright?"

Eli Apple and BJ Hill with a couple messages for Tom Brady. Hill obviously heard the “fairly tough” comment this week. pic.twitter.com/6CGe9FbZ6L — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

Both players then brought up Brady's comment during postgame interviews.

"[Brady] was fairly OK, but not good enough to win," Apple said.

"Our fairly tough defense came in and played our butts off in the second half," Hill said.

The #Bengals locker room thanking Tom Brady for that bulletin board material this week...@EliApple - "He was fairly okay, but not good enough to win." pic.twitter.com/k34zEBxefL — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 19, 2022

I think I just heard the phrase “fairly tough” used 73 times in the Bengals defensive locker room.



Yeah, that comment struck a chord. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

The Bengals-Bucs game was truly a tale of two halves.

Tampa Bay raced out to a 17-0 lead and carried a 17-3 advantage into halftime. But things fell apart for Brady and Co. in the second half.

The Bucs turned the ball over on their first five second-half possessions (two fumbles, two interceptions and one turnover on downs) as the Bengals turned a 14-point deficit into a 10-point lead. Brady accounted for four of those turnovers, fumbling twice and throwing a pair of ugly picks.

Cincinnati wound up scoring 34 unanswered points en route to a sixth straight victory.

Following a fairly tough win over Tampa Bay, the 10-4 Bengals next face the 7-7 New England Patriots in Foxborough on Christmas Eve.