Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sign contract extensions: Report

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow will get to keep two of his biggest weapons for the foreseeable future.

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have both signed long-term contract extensions with the team, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Chase signed a four-year $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Schultz reported, citing the receiver as his source.

Higgins will get four years worth $115 million, with the first two years guaranteed.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

BREAKING: #Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins exclusively tell me they’ve agreed to contract extensions with the team.



Ja'Marr gets: 4-years, $161M with $112M guaranteed — making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.



Tee gets: 4-years, $115M with the first two… pic.twitter.com/zbdnEDELgz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2025

Burrow is already locked into a long-term deal with the Bengals, having signed a five-year extension in 2023 worth $275 million and over $219 million guaranteed.

In the 2024 season, the Bengals went 9-8 and just missed out on the playoffs in the AFC wild card standings.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.