NFL

Bengals' Eli Apple Calls Out Patriots QB Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play'

It's safe to say Apple wasn't too merry with Jones

By Justin Leger

Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card.

Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.

“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple said after the game, per NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

You can watch the play here.

It isn't the first time Jones has been accused by a defender of making a dirty play. Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns ripped Jones last season for grabbing and twisting his ankle.

The Bengals went on to hold off the Patriots' comeback effort and win, 22-18. Apple took a victory lap.

“Yeah, well, they’re going home now," he added, according to NESN.

The Patriots -- albeit a long shot at 7-8 -- are still in contention for a playoff spot with two games remaining. They will host the Miami Dolphins on New Year's Day.

NFLNew England PatriotsCincinnati Bengals
