Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualifiers Rescheduled For Sunday

The women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification has been rescheduled for Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

The event, which is being held at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, was postponed on Saturday night due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility.

There were changes made to the rest of the freeski slopestyle schedule as well. The women's final, originally set for Sunday night, will now take place on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The men's slopestyle events also got pushed back, with the qualification moved to Tuesday at 12:33 a.m. ET and the final to Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The United States has four representatives in the women's slopestyle qualifiers in Caroline Claire, Marin Hamill, Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin.

China's Eileen Gu, who won gold in big air, is considered a strong contender for gold in slopestyle.