Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

It’s been 24 years since the United States has gone this long without winning a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. Three days in, and still no top-of-the-podium finishes for Team USA in Beijing.

Julia Marino clinched the silver in slopestyle snowboarding, winning the U.S. their first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics over the weekend.

Skier Jaelin Kauf and figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates helped secure additional silver medals for Team USA but as of Monday night those three victories remain America’s only tallies on the medal count at the 2022 Olympics.

Monday night’s figure skating competition featuring Nathan Chen is a marquee TV event, but presents no possible medal scenario for the Americans.

The gold drought could end for Team USA on the slopes – at either the women’s freeski big air or the men’s alpine skiing super-G final.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Monday night to Tuesday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are nine medal events taking place today on Day 4, beginning with the women’s freeski big air final, which will begin at 9 p.m. EST.

Next up is the men’s alpine skiing super-G final (10 p.m. EST), the curling mixed doubles bronze medal final for curling (1:05 a.m. EST) and snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom finals (1:30 a.m. EST).

Next is the men's and women’s individual sprint finals in cross-country skiing at 3 a.m. EST, the men’s 20km individual biathlon, which will begin at 3:30 a.m. EST, men’s 1500m in speed skating at 5:30 a.m. EST, women’s singles luge (runs 3 and 4) at 6:50 a.m. EST and the curling mixed doubles gold medal event at 7:05 a.m EST.

What’s the Olympic figure skating schedule today?

The men’s singles short program will begin at 8:15 p.m. EST. Team USA’s Nathan Chen and Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu will finally get the chance to face off.

What’s the Olympic hockey schedule today?

The rivalry between the United States and Canada will continue Monday night in a preliminary round, set to begin at 11:10 p.m. EST.

Canada dominated Switzerland and the U.S. beat Finland in their first prelim games. In the next round, Canada also beat Finland, while the U.S. defeated the ROC. Sunday night proved triumphant for Team USA, as they defeated Switzerland 8-0, while Canada beat the ROC Monday morning 6-1. Therefore, the battle between these two victors is going to be one to watch.

