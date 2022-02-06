WATCH: Yuma Kagiyama Sets New Personal Best in Team Event Free Skate

Yuma Kagiyama was the star of the evening after his men's long program performance puts Japan in first place in the free team event.

The 18-year-old, who is making his Olympic debut, will be a serious contender for the podium in the individual competition. After his near brilliant performance, he finished with 208.94 points, 27 more than the ROC's Mark Kondratiuk who finished the event with 181.65 points.

The 2021 World Championships silver medalist produced a season best and also gave Japan a strong chance to make podium.

ROC remains atop, with 45 points. Team USA follows closely behind with 42 and Japan sits in third, with 39 points.