Watch: Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor Races in Women's Monobob

Monobob has officially arrived.

The new sport made its debut this year at the 2022 Winter Games, and the first two heats were on Saturday in Beijing.

Monobob follows the basic format of bobsledding, but instead of it being teams monobob only includes one person. It is also an Olympic event only for women.

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor was the first American to participate in the event. The three-time Olympic medalist finished in fourth place with a time of 2:10.42 after completing runs 1 and 2.

Meyers Taylor, who ranked No. 1 in the world in monobob, was off to a rough Olympic after testing positive for COVID-19 two days after arriving in Beijing and wasn't cleared from isolation until Feb. 5.

She will have two more runs to complete as she looks to win the first-ever monobob gold medal.