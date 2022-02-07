Watch ROC's Kamila Valieva Become First Woman to Land Quad at Olympics

Kamila Valieva is pushing the boundaries of women’s figure skating, and on Sunday she broke new ground.

The 15-year-old sensation became the first woman to land a quad at the Olympics, pulling off the feat during her free skate routine on Sunday.

While she did slip up at one point during her routine, Valieva still dominated the field. Her score of 178.92 was more than 30 points higher than the second-place finisher, Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.

The routine was the cherry on top of ROC’s dominant showing in the figure skating team event. The group already had a six-point lead heading into the final event, and Valieva ended the overall victory in style.

Sunday’s record-breaking feat was not Valieva’s first impressive outing at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She also got a first-place finish in the short program as part of the team event on Saturday, beating all of her competitors by more than 15 points.

Valieva’s Olympic run continues on Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the women’s singles short program. She will follow that up with the women’s singles free skate on Thursday, Feb. 17, as she aims for her second gold medal in Beijing.