Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates left it all on the ice during Day 3 of the figure skating team event.

Chock and Bates skated in the ice dance, recording a winning score of 129.07, besting Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov's score of 128.17 for the Russian Olympic Committee. The win gave the U.S. 10 additional points.

Ultimately it wasn't enough to overtake ROC, who grabbed gold with 74 points. The U.S. finished with 65 points, winning silver.