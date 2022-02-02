Today's Olympics Events Schedule And How to Watch It All Live

The Games are officially underway, with curling being the first sport to initiate the winter competition. Multiple rounds of mixed doubles curling took place to finish off the first round-robin competition Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday evening, women's hockey got its 2022 Winter Olympic start.

Let’s see what’s in store for the Olympics event schedule Thursday as we enter the last 24 hours before the 2022 Opening Ceremony:

What’s the Olympic hockey schedule today?

The Olympic schedule for hockey includes four women’s preliminary rounds over the next day. The first round will be Group B, and feature the Czech Republic and China at 11:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Group A, Canada and Switzerland will also be playing at the same time.

Sweden and Japan (Group B) played early Thursday morning, and Finland and the U.S. are playing the final Group A game.

How to watch Olympic women’s hockey today

The United States are the reigning gold medalists in women's ice hockey after beating Canada in the gold medal game with a 3-2 shootout during the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

What’s the figure skating schedule today?

Figure skating dominates Thursday night's Winter Olympics schedule as training for the team event, the men's short program, the rhythm dance, and the pairs short program are set to start at 8:55 p.m. and run through 1:55 a.m. ET.

How to watch figure skating today

Nathan Chen will make his 2022 Winter Olympic debut Thursday night.

Chen eyes an Olympic singles gold at the 2022 Winter Games. NBC and Peacock will be there to capture Chen's every toe loop, Salchow, and Lutz.

The 22-year-old skater is likely to compete in the team event -- men's short program on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8:55 p.m. ET.

He will compete in the men's short program on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET and the men's free skate on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Nathan Chen Coverage Schedule*

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's SP, Rhythm Dance, Pairs' SP NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. Team Event - Women's SP, Men's FS NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

What’s the Olympic curling schedule today?

The Olympic events schedule for curling includes three round-robin mixed-double sessions over the next day. The first one starts at 8:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and features the United States playing Italy.

The United States plays Norway Thursday morning at 1:05 a.m. in the next session.

Team USA does not play in the following session which is scheduled for 7:05 a.m. ET on Thursday.

How to watch Olympic curling today

The first session of mixed doubles round robin went well for Great Britain, the U.S., Czech Republic and the People’s Republic of China, all resulting in wins. They are the four teams to watch out for in today’s coverage.

Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat showed the team their first victory, as did Team USA’s Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys. Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul won for Czech Republic, as did Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi for the People’s Republic of China.

This morning (Feb. 2), Great Britain defeated Sweden 9-5, the U.S. beat Australia 6-5, Czech Republic beat Norway 7-6 and the People’s Republic of China defeated Switzerland 7-6.

What’s the Olympic skiing schedule today?

The Olympic events schedule for skiing includes women’s and men’s moguls freestyle skiing, which will take place at 5:00 a.m. ET and 6:45 a.m. ET, respectively. This will be the first round of qualifications for freestyle moguls.

Who to watch in skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Olivia Giaccio, Jaelin Kauf, Cole McDonald, Kai Owens, Nick Page, Hannah Soar, Dylan Walczyk and Brad Wilson will be competing for Team USA. And since the U.S. shares the lead with Canada for the most medals in freestyle skiing, they are definitely the team to look out for.

France and China have also dominated in the medal counts over the years, and will be seeking a stance on the podium.