Team USA Speed Skater Casey Dawson Determined to Make Trek to Beijing

American speed skater Casey Dawson's biggest race of the Olympics isn't the 5000m or the 1500m.

It's getting to Beijing that proves to be his toughest test.

The 21-year-old, having already missed out on his first event, is attempting to make the journey halfway around the world to arrive in China hours before the 1500m event on Tuesday to compete in his first ever Olympic Games.

Dawson tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago. He was under the understanding he needed to produce two negative tests in order to be cleared, however, he was told he actually needed four.

He was not able to get cleared ahead of the 5000m race, but after receiving his fourth negative test on Saturday night, the native of Park City, Utah began his trek early Sunday morning in a rush to get to Beijing before his second event takes places.

The expedition began in Salt Lake City, where Dawson flew to Atlanta. He will then travel from Atlanta to Paris and then Paris to Beijing.

This may be one of the GREATEST all out, last minute, globe crossing, sprints ever made to the #OlympicGames @USSpeedskating’s #CaseyDawson is about to fly SLC>ATL>Paris>Beijing in less than 2 days… landing just hours away from competing! #GetCasey2Beijing @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/WJqCBhvmEe — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 6, 2022

The latest update per Dawson's Instagram is that he has landed in Paris and is awaiting his next flight to Beijing.

No matter if he makes it to the podium or not in his speed skating event, just getting to the Olympics is deserving enough of a gold medal.