Team USA Without Medal After Day 1 of Olympic Competition in Beijing

The first American medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics will have to wait to be celebrated after Team USA went medal-less on Day 1 of competition in Beijing.

The United States had a few podium opportunities Saturday morning. Freestyle skier Nick Page finished fifth in the men's mogul final and cross country skier Jessie Diggins finished sixth in the women’s 7.5km skiathlon.

Team USA’s men’s moguls skier Nick Page advanced Saturday to the final six, finishing in fifth place overall.

At one point it appeared that America's short track mixed relay team would compete in the finals of that event but the team was disqualified for blocking and China went through to the medal round.

Let's review the medal winners from Day 1 competition:

Who won the first medal at the 2022 Olympics?

Norway captured the first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women's skiathlon.

Shortly thereafter, Norway added to its gold medal count winning the biathlon mixed relay event.

Who has the most Olympic medals in 2022?

Norway and Slovenia are tied two medals each after the first 24 hours of competition. Slovenia has one gold medal win and one bronze.

China, Netherlands, and Sweden each have one medal -- all winning gold on Saturday morning.

When is Team USA's next opportunity to medal?

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson will have a chance to propel America to the podium Saturday night when she competes in the women's slopestyle final at 8:30 p.m. ET.

If Anderson doesn't make the top three in her competition, Team USA alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle will have a chance to medal in the men's downhill event at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The next three medal events aren't until Sunday morning. They include the men's skiathlon in cross-country skiing, the men's 5000m in speed skating and the men's individual normal hill final in ski jumping.

The design of the medals is a nod to the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, while embracing elements of winter sports.