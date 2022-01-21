Sign Up for NBC DFW's Winter Olympics Newsletter to Follow Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble

North Texas pairs figure skaters Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble are on their way to Beijing to represent Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

They have been partners for six years, training in Euless, and believe they're peaking at just the right time.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“When we take each other's hand we really know how the other one is feeling,” Cain-Gribble told NBC DFW.

She and LeDuc have broken barriers in the traditional world of elite figure skating.

Cain-Gribble is taller than most women who skate pairs.

LeDuc is non-binary and is the first publicly out non-binary athlete to compete at the Winter Games.

"The moving through the highs and lows of everything has taught me so much more about myself and life and the sport,” LeDuc told NBC DFW.

The Winter Olympics are set to begin with an Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022, but some preliminary competitions will start on Feb. 2. The closing ceremony will be held on Feb. 20. That is 19 days filled with Olympics action across 15 winter sports. Let us help you unpack the latest news out of Beijing — sign up for our Winter Olympics newsletter.

Starting on Feb. 1, you will get the latest Olympics news sent to your inbox at 8 a.m. The email will include six stories about top competitions, where and when to watch them, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Let the Winter Games begin!