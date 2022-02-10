Shaun White Gears Up for Final Competition in Olympic Halfpipe Final

Shaun White is about to ride off into the sunset. Will he do it with another gold medal hanging around his neck?

The American snowboarding legend will be competing for the final time Thursday night in the men’s halfpipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Action begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

White already has three Olympic gold medals in the event during his illustrious career. The first came in 2006, he repeated in 2010 and he earned his third with a triumphant performance at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

The road will be tough for White to reach the top of the podium a fourth time. After faltering on his first qualifying run, White was able to advance to the final with an 86.25 score in his second run. While it was good enough to get him to the final three runs, he promises to up the ante on Thursday.

"I'm gonna throw everything I've got at it and see what happens," White said following qualifying.

Does “everything” include a triple cork 1440? The trick landed White in the hospital back in 2013, and it’s a move that only gold medal favorite Ayuma Hirano of Japan has pulled off in competition.

Hirano had the top score in qualifying with a second run of 93.25. Australia’s Scott James placed second with a 91.25 run and Japan’s Ruka Hirano came in third with an 87.00 score.

Twelve competitors. Three runs. One final competition for the greatest halfpipe snowboarder of all time.

Buckle in.