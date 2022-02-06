Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Has Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in full swing, medals are being awarded each and every day.

Over 300 medals will be awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes will go for gold during a two-week global competition on the grandest stage.

Norway's Therese Johaug won the women’s skiathlon for the first gold medal of the Games, which only added to her country's impressive history. Norway entered Beijing with 368 total medals in the Winter Olympics, the most in history.

The United States came to Beijing with the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305. While it hasn't been a perfect start for Team USA, it is officially on the board after winning two silver medals on Day 2 -- beginning with Julia Marino in snowboarding slopestyle.

The Russian Olympic Committee currently leads the medal count with five total, but Norway and Sweden have the most golds at two each. Team USA is tied for fifth in total medals with Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Japan, Slovenia and Canada.

Here’s a look at the current medal table at the 2022 Winter Olympics after Day 2: