Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC
skeleton

North Texan Hopes to Represent Puerto Rico at Olympics

By Brian Curtis

NBCUniversal, Inc.

North Texas skeleton athlete Kellie Delka started chasing her Olympic dream more than a decade ago. With the Beijing Winter Olympics less than a month away, she is on the cusp of achieving it.

“I always tell myself when I go, not if I go, because I need to manifest it happening,” Delka.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Delka has been competing in Europe, compiling points to qualify for the Olympics.

For the past four seasons, the Collinsville native and UNT graduate has represented Puerto Rico.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

figure skating Jan 8

DFW Pairs Skaters Breaking Barriers on Olympic Journey

Beijing Olympics Oct 27, 2021

Winter Olympics 2022 Guide With Beijing Dates, Fun Facts and More

“I got an amazing opportunity to move to Puerto Rico and represent them. They're trying to build up a winter federation of their own,” Delka explained. She has lived full-time in Puerto Rico for several years.

Competing for a small nation has been challenging. “I'm driving across Europe by myself. I'm booking my flights, my hotels, my cars. I'm driving to races alone. It's a different experience. I don't really have a team camaraderie,” Delka said.

But training for a winter sport in tropical paradise does have its perks.

“Luckily, I have a beautiful beach to run on, so I can't complain too much,” she joked.

Family and friends back in North Texas have continued to support Delka’s Olympic journey, especially financially. Without them, she says he couldn’t have gotten this far in the sport.

“There's so many people that have been so kind to me and helped me.” In just a matter of weeks, Delka hopes to prove that it has all been worth it.

This article tagged under:

skeletonwinter olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us