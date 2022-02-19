Jessie Diggins Wins Silver in Women's 30km Mass Start, Second to Only Therese Johaug of Norway

Norway's Therese Johaug won gold in the women's 30km mass start cross country race on Saturday night. Less than two minutes after Johaug crossed the finish line came American Jessie Diggins to win silver and continue her record-breaking Olympics.

Diggins now owns a medal in each color, adding to her gold from the 2018 team sprint and bronze from the individual sprint earlier in Beijing.

Diggins also became the first non-European woman to win a medal in this event.

The real drama started after Diggins crossed the finish line when the chase pack caught Sweden's Ebba Andersson. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland ultimately pulled ahead to claim the third and final place on the podium.